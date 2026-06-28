Logan coffee shop owner works to break stigma around men's mental health

LOGAN — Jamie Buttars said for a while, he struggled. "I used to be very angry, and I kept it bottled up," he said.

It wasn't until he found professional help that things began to change. "Therapy changed my life," he said.

Now, the owner of Cache Coffee is helping others do the same.

At his Logan coffee shop, Buttars hosts veteran game nights and works to create a safe space for people to connect. Many veterans have also brought in personal military memorabilia and tokens that are now displayed throughout the cafe.

"We just have a lot of different people come in who need someone to talk to," Buttars said.

He also offers something unique: temporary firearm storage for people going through a mental health crisis. He safely stores guns, one of which he held onto for four years, until the owner felt they were in a better mental state.

"These are 44 gun safes, and they're almost full," he said.

The idea came after losing a friend to suicide.

"He had grabbed his gun and took off. I went looking for him," Buttars said. "I said, 'There's got to be something more we can do.'"

June is Men's Mental Health Month, which aims to raise awareness of the challenges many men face in asking for help and seeking support.

According to national data, men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than women, yet less than half of men experiencing mental illness receive treatment.

"Men often really struggle to engage with mental health care and recognize when they're not doing well," said Dr. Eric Monson, a psychiatrist and suicide researcher with the University of Utah.

Many veterans have brought in personal military memorabilia and tokens that are now displayed throughout the cafe. (Photo: Emma Benson, KSL)

Monson said warning signs can include overworking, increased alcohol or substance use, irritability, sleep changes, withdrawing from loved ones or increased risk-taking behavior.

"A lot of times we see these escape behaviors, these aggressive and impulsive behaviors coming into play," Monson said.

He said the key is connection and early intervention.

"Making sure that you're doing your best to talk, to engage with that person, to talk to them, to be available to them — this is really important, and it's hard to overstate that," Monson said.

Marine Corps veteran Patrick Schoppet said he knows firsthand how difficult it can be to ask for help.

"For me, and buddies I've talked to out of the military, we're very lost when we get out," Schoppet said.

But through therapy and support from friends like Buttars, Schoppet said he's learned healthier ways to cope.

One of the safes Jamie Buttars uses to safely store firearms for those struggling with mental health. (Photo: Emma Benson, KSL)

"I've been able to become human again, and recognize my emotions and process them," he said.

Buttars hopes other men know they do not have to struggle alone.

"It's very challenging to reach out, but it's very worth it in the long run," he said. "You are enough."

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, which is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388) SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals, can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals, can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app. SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.

Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services, including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services, including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

offers a wide variety of programs and services, including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services, including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah's culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith-based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources