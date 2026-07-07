Have You Seen This? Young elephant shows off his soccer skills

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 3:44 p.m.

 
A young elephant plays with a soccer ball in Vienna on June 8.

A young elephant plays with a soccer ball in Vienna on June 8. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE PITCH — Americans aren't known for being the world's biggest soccer fans — we don't even call it by the right name, according to most — but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy getting in on the fun once every four years when the World Cup rolls around.

And we weren't the only ones jumping on the soccer bandwagon this year: A young elephant calf in the zoo at Austria's Schönbrunn Palace enjoyed showing off its skills during a "World Cup-themed enrichment session" last month.

The calf kicked the ball back and forth with its feet and even tried to pick it up with its trunk. I'm definitely not an expert, but it wasn't technically using its hands, so I think the move would be allowed during competition.

The elephant may not have a future as a prolific goal scorer like Argentina's Lionel Messi, but it could help the United States advance past the Round of 16 in 2030 if the team can train it to plant itself in front of the goal to keep opponents from scoring.

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Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

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