Have You Seen This? Mom shows what a '90s summer' is really like

THE '90s — Parents and kids everywhere (or so it seems) are talking about having a '90s summer. What I assume that means is a summer without technology where kids have unstructured fun all day long without continued parental supervision.

I hate to be the bubble burster, but as someone who grew up in the '90s, there was technology in the widely accepted form of an analogue TV. For seemingly countless hours, we'd lay on the floor and scroll through channels until we landed on something worth watching. Sometimes the TV worked, and most of the time it didn't. Regardless, we'd stare at those wavy, vertical lines for hours while trying to decipher who Zack Morris was kissing on "Saved By the Bell" or strain our ears through the static to know if Steve Urkel or Stefan Urquelle was talking.

This video shows exactly what I'm talking about.

Sure, we '90s kids had very unstructured fun that, for me, may or may not have included tying a rope to the back of my older sister's bike so that I could ski behind her on the uneven sidewalk while I wore Rollerblades. This short-lived adventure ended in me letting go and falling backward to my ultimate brain-damage demise.

Come to think of it, I've seen my own kids do some pretty "'90s kids" things just about every day this summer because kids test their physical limits with the intent of not being discovered by their parents no matter the year they were born. My kids have also done the very "'90s" task of waiting impatiently for technology that isn't quite working.

But what would make this summer an actual "'90s summer" is not recording or posting about it. If you really want a '90s summer, rely on your brain that hit the cement to remember the things you did when you were young.

Ummm ... on second thought, record it and wear a helmet. The '90s weren't all that great anyway. Or maybe they were. I just can't remember.

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