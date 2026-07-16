Have You Seen This? Guatemala volcano erupts at sunrise

GUATEMALA — Looking at this YouTube vid for too long might lead to a sensory overload.

In just over 10 seconds, there's a shot of a sea of clouds, a sunrise — and a volcano exploding to top things off.

Chase Boehringer wrote in the video description that this June, he climbed 14,000 feet to the summit of Acatenango Volcano in Guatemala to capture another volcano erupting across the landscape, called the Fuego Volcano.

The eruption coincided with sunrise. People can spend a lifetime trying to get the perfect shot of the sun coming up on their phones, but a volcano exploding at the same time? It's like something from a '90s thriller movie.

In this case, however, the effects are real.

One of the most interesting touches to the video is how calm Boehringer seems in the midst of the volcano going off. A few YouTube commentors noted this in their reactions to the epic vid.

"Run," one said.

One commentor even joked about the fact Boehringer took his focus off the volcano to capture the sunrise.

Critiques aside, it's a vid to be watched several times, so you can pick up on all of the details little by little.

I'm on about viewing No. 15 at this point, and who knows when I'll stop?

Have You Seen This?