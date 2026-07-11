Have You Seen This? Seagulls test aerodynamics in a wind tunnel

THE WIND TUNNEL – What makes birds so good at flying? Is it their hollow bones? Their finely tuned feathers? Their powerful muscles? Their pointy beaks?

After seeing this video, I'm thinking there might be an element of practice and refinement. Check it out:

I'm no expert, but it actually looks as though these seagulls are spending time in a wind tunnel. Usually, it seems like the point of flying is to get from one place to another. But these birds are using the wind to simply hover.

Maybe they're hanging out under the bridge for flying practice. Perhaps they're evading a predator. Or maybe, just maybe, they're oblivious to the fact that they're not moving. Feeling the wind blowing past their beaks, these misguided birds might actually think that they're flying toward their destination.

In my mind, the most likely explanation is that they're simply having fun together. A bunch of gulls just soaring around and bonding over their shared love of updrafts.

Have You Seen This?