6A state cheer: Weber coed wins 1st title, Corner Canyon all-girl 3rd in 4 years

OREM — Second-year Weber cheer coach Emma Heiner figured her coed squad had the talent to compete for a state title, but the Warriors lacked a key element if it wanted to take down two-time defending 6A champion Westlake.
That element came Friday night.
Weber won the show category, and finished in the top-three in all three disciplines to capture their first 6A competitive cheer championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
After a one-year hiatus, Corner Canyon returned to the top of the all-girl division with victories in sideline/timeout cheer and show to clinch the Chargers' third 6A all-girls championship in four years of sanctioning by the Utah High School Activities Association.
Heiner said she leaned on her veteran core, including a senior group led by top captain Kate Humphreys and a staff of assistant coaches that preached family and positivity as much as skills and drills.
"We finally got to the point where it wasn't about skills anymore; it was about becoming a family," Heiner said. "I knew that they couldn't do it without every single one of them. They needed each other.
"We trained skills over and over," she added, "and it came down to them having each other's backs — or what they did today wasn't going to happen."
Here are results from the other classifications from the week of Utah state competitive cheer competitions.
- 5A state cheer: Olympus, Maple Mountain take turn toward latest titles
- 4A state cheer: Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs repeat as champions
- 3A state cheer: North Sanpete wins first coed title, Morgan a 3-peat in all-girls
- 1A/2A state cheer: North Summit, Duchesne, Tabiona, Panguitch capture titles
6A competitive cheer championship
6A All-girl
- Corner Canyon
- Davis
- Bingham
Sideline/timeout dance
- Davis
- Bingham
- Corner Canyon
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Corner Canyon
- Davis
- Bingham
Show
- Corner Canyon
- Davis
- Bingham
6A Coed
- Weber
- Westlake
- Farmington
Sideline/timeout dance
- Westlake
- Farmington
- Weber
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Westlake
- Weber
- Cedar Valley
Show
- Weber
- Westlake
- Farmington