6A state cheer: Weber coed wins 1st title, Corner Canyon all-girl 3rd in 4 years

OREM — Second-year Weber cheer coach Emma Heiner figured her coed squad had the talent to compete for a state title, but the Warriors lacked a key element if it wanted to take down two-time defending 6A champion Westlake.

That element came Friday night.

Weber won the show category, and finished in the top-three in all three disciplines to capture their first 6A competitive cheer championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

After a one-year hiatus, Corner Canyon returned to the top of the all-girl division with victories in sideline/timeout cheer and show to clinch the Chargers' third 6A all-girls championship in four years of sanctioning by the Utah High School Activities Association.

Heiner said she leaned on her veteran core, including a senior group led by top captain Kate Humphreys and a staff of assistant coaches that preached family and positivity as much as skills and drills.

"We finally got to the point where it wasn't about skills anymore; it was about becoming a family," Heiner said. "I knew that they couldn't do it without every single one of them. They needed each other.

"We trained skills over and over," she added, "and it came down to them having each other's backs — or what they did today wasn't going to happen."

Here are results from the other classifications from the week of Utah state competitive cheer competitions.

Corner Canyon cheerleaders celebrate their 6A all girl state championship at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

6A competitive cheer championship

6A All-girl

Corner Canyon Davis Bingham

Sideline/timeout dance

Davis Bingham Corner Canyon

Sideline/timeout cheer

Corner Canyon Davis Bingham

Show

Corner Canyon Davis Bingham

6A Coed

Weber cheerleaders celebrate their 6A coed championship at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Weber Westlake Farmington

Sideline/timeout dance

Westlake Farmington Weber

Sideline/timeout cheer

Westlake Weber Cedar Valley

Show