4A state cheer: Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs repeat as champions

OREM — A pair of Washington County cheer squads added repeat championships at the 4A state cheer competition Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
Snow Canyon repeated as champions of the 4A all-girls division, while Region 9 rival Crimson Cliffs added a fourth consecutive title in the 4A coed division in the fourth season of sanctioned competitive cheer in Utah.
Snow Canyon swept all three categories of sideline/timeout cheer, dance and show to cruise to the Warriors' repeat championship and third in the past four years.
Crimson Cliffs finished first in sideline/timeout cheer and show, and added a second-place finish in dance to secure the Mustangs' fourth consecutive state title since the Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned competitive cheer in 2023.
4A competitive cheer championship
- 4A Coach of the Year: Becky Erickson, Crimson Cliffs
All-girls division
- Snow Canyon
- Ridgeline
- Sky View
Sideline/timeout dance
- Snow Canyon
- Sky View
- Ridgeline
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Snow Canyon
- Ridgeline
- Sky View
Show
- Snow Canyon
- Ridgeline
- Sky View
Coed division (overall)
- Crimson Cliffs
- Desert Hills
- Orem
Sideline/timeout dance
- Desert Hills
- Crimson Cliffs
- Mountain View
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Crimson Cliffs
- Desert Hills
- Mountain View
Show
- Crimson Cliffs
- Desert Hills
- Orem