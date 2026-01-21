4A state cheer: Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs repeat as champions

OREM — A pair of Washington County cheer squads added repeat championships at the 4A state cheer competition Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

Snow Canyon repeated as champions of the 4A all-girls division, while Region 9 rival Crimson Cliffs added a fourth consecutive title in the 4A coed division in the fourth season of sanctioned competitive cheer in Utah.

Snow Canyon swept all three categories of sideline/timeout cheer, dance and show to cruise to the Warriors' repeat championship and third in the past four years.

Crimson Cliffs finished first in sideline/timeout cheer and show, and added a second-place finish in dance to secure the Mustangs' fourth consecutive state title since the Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned competitive cheer in 2023.

4A competitive cheer championship

4A Coach of the Year: Becky Erickson, Crimson Cliffs

All-girls division

Snow Canyon Ridgeline Sky View

Sideline/timeout dance

Snow Canyon Sky View Ridgeline

Sideline/timeout cheer

Snow Canyon Ridgeline Sky View

Show

Snow Canyon Ridgeline Sky View

Coed division (overall)

Cheerleaders from the Crimson Cliffs High School team celebrate with the championship trophy after being awarded first place overall in the co-ed competitive cheer category during the awards ceremony after the UHSAA 4A State Cheer Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Crimson Cliffs Desert Hills Orem

Sideline/timeout dance

Desert Hills Crimson Cliffs Mountain View

Sideline/timeout cheer

Crimson Cliffs Desert Hills Mountain View

Show