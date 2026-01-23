3A state cheer: North Sanpete wins first coed title, Morgan a 3-peat in all-girls

OREM — Morgan captured its third-straight all-girls title, and a perennial power was denied in the 3A state cheer competition Friday night.

The Trojans swept all three categories in the all-girl division, and North Sanpete used a sweep of its own to celebrate its first 3A coed championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

Juab had won all three 3A coed cheer championships since the sport was first sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association four years ago. But North Sanpete held off the Wasps in both dance and show, and Juab slipped to third in sideline/timeout cheer to help the Hawks to the title.

3A state competitive cheer championship

All-girls division

Morgan Manti Richfield

Sideline/timeout dance

Morgan Richfield Manti

Sideline/timeout cheer

Morgan Richfield Manti

Show

Morgan Manti Grantsville

Morgan celebrates their all-girl state championship in 3A at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Coed division

North Sanpete Juab Ben Lomond

Sideline/timeout dance

North Sanpete Juab Ben Lomond

Sideline/timeout cheer

North Sanpete Ben Lomond Juab

Show