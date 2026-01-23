3A state cheer: North Sanpete wins first coed title, Morgan a 3-peat in all-girls

OREM — Morgan captured its third-straight all-girls title, and a perennial power was denied in the 3A state cheer competition Friday night.
The Trojans swept all three categories in the all-girl division, and North Sanpete used a sweep of its own to celebrate its first 3A coed championship at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
Juab had won all three 3A coed cheer championships since the sport was first sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association four years ago. But North Sanpete held off the Wasps in both dance and show, and Juab slipped to third in sideline/timeout cheer to help the Hawks to the title.
3A state competitive cheer championship
All-girls division
- Morgan
- Manti
- Richfield
Sideline/timeout dance
- Morgan
- Richfield
- Manti
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Morgan
- Richfield
- Manti
Show
- Morgan
- Manti
- Grantsville
Coed division
- North Sanpete
- Juab
- Ben Lomond
Sideline/timeout dance
- North Sanpete
- Juab
- Ben Lomond
Sideline/timeout cheer
- North Sanpete
- Ben Lomond
- Juab
Show
- North Sanpete
- Juab
- Carbon
