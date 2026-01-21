5A state cheer: Olympus, Maple Mountain turn toward latest titles

OREM — Through four years of sanctioned competitive cheer by the Utah High School Activities Association, the 5A coed title has been something of a revolving door.
Maple Mountain is the latest to enter.
The Golden Eagles' coed squad joined Olympus' all-girls cheer squad each won their first 5A cheer titles Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
The Titans denied three-time defending champion Salem Hills from a 4-peat, with a first-place finish in sideline/timeout dance and second-place finishes in cheer and show to capture their inaugural cheer championship. Fremont used a first-place run in show to edge the Skyhawks for second.
Maple Mountain won the coed show category and finished second in dance to hold off second-place Northridge and Box Elder to become the fourth different school to win a 5A coed title in four years under the UHSAA umbrella (including Crimson Cliffs' inaugural title when 4A and 5A were combined in one classification in 2023).
5A competitive cheer championship
All-girls division
- Olympus
- Fremont
- Salem Hills
Sideline/timeout dance
- Olympus
- Wasatch
- Fremont
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Salem Hills
- Olympus
- West Field
Coed division
- Maple Mountain
- Northridge
- Box Elder
Sideline/timeout dance
- Northridge
- Maple Mountain
- Box Elder
Sideline/timeout cheer
- Box Elder
- Spanish Fork
- Northridge
Show
- Maple Mountain
- Northridge
- Hillcrest