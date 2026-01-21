5A state cheer: Olympus, Maple Mountain turn toward latest titles

OREM — Through four years of sanctioned competitive cheer by the Utah High School Activities Association, the 5A coed title has been something of a revolving door.

Maple Mountain is the latest to enter.

The Golden Eagles' coed squad joined Olympus' all-girls cheer squad each won their first 5A cheer titles Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

The Titans denied three-time defending champion Salem Hills from a 4-peat, with a first-place finish in sideline/timeout dance and second-place finishes in cheer and show to capture their inaugural cheer championship. Fremont used a first-place run in show to edge the Skyhawks for second.

Maple Mountain won the coed show category and finished second in dance to hold off second-place Northridge and Box Elder to become the fourth different school to win a 5A coed title in four years under the UHSAA umbrella (including Crimson Cliffs' inaugural title when 4A and 5A were combined in one classification in 2023).

Olympus celebrates its 5A state championship title at the UCCU Event Center in Orem on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

5A competitive cheer championship

All-girls division

Olympus Fremont Salem Hills

Sideline/timeout dance

Olympus Wasatch Fremont

Sideline/timeout cheer

Salem Hills Olympus West Field

Coed division

Maple Mountain Northridge Box Elder

Sideline/timeout dance

Northridge Maple Mountain Box Elder

Sideline/timeout cheer

Box Elder Spanish Fork Northridge

Show