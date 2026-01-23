1A/2A state cheer: North Summit, Duchesne, Tabiona, Panguitch capture titles

By KSL Staff | Posted - Jan. 23, 2026 at 4:16 p.m.

 
OREM — North Summit continued to clinch its hold as the team to beat among 2A cheer programs in the state.

The Braves clinched a fourth consecutive 2A all-girls state championship at the 1A/2A competitive cheer competition at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

North Summit was a rare repeat champion on a day multiple title streaks came to an end.

Tabiona held off two-time defending champion Rich for the 1A all-girls title, clinching the Tigers' first championship with a win in show and runner-up totals in sideline/timeout dance and sideline/timeout cheer.

Panguitch finished first in show and second in dance and cheer to clinch its first 1A coed championship in four years since the Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport over two-time defending champion Piute.

Duchesne used a first-place finish in show to capture the 2A coed championship over runner-up Beaver, the two-time defending champion.

Tabiona competes in the 1A competitive cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Tabiona competes in the 1A competitive cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

1A state competitive cheer championships

1A all-girls

  1. Tabiona
  2. Rich
  3. Monticello

1A all-girl sideline/timeout dance

  1. Rich
  2. Tabiona
  3. Monticello

1A all-girl sideline/timeout cheer

  1. Rich
  2. Tabiona
  3. Monticello

1A all-girls show

  1. Tabiona
  2. Rich
  3. Monticello

1A coed

Panguitch celebrates their 1A co-ed competitive cheer first place title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Panguitch celebrates their 1A co-ed competitive cheer first place title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

  1. Panguitch
  2. Tintic
  3. Wayne

1A coed sideline/timeout dance

  1. Piute
  2. Panguitch
  3. Wayne

1A coed sideline/timeout cheer

  1. Tintic
  2. Panguitch
  3. Wayne

1A coed show

  1. Panguitch
  2. Tintic
  3. Wayne

2A state competitive cheer championships

North Summit competes in the 2A cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
North Summit competes in the 2A cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

2A all-girls

  1. North Summit
  2. North Sevier
  3. Gunnison Valley

2A all-girls sideline/timeout cheer

  1. Parowan
  2. North Summit
  3. Gunnison Valley

2A all-girls show

  1. North Summit
  2. North Sevier
  3. Gunnison Valley

2A coed

Duchesne celebrates their 2A co-ed competitive cheer first place state title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Duchesne celebrates their 2A co-ed competitive cheer first place state title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

  1. Duchesne
  2. Beaver
  3. South Sevier

2A coed sideline/timeout dance

  1. Beaver
  2. Duchesne
  3. South Sevier

2A coed sideline/timeout cheer

  1. Beaver
  2. Duchesne
  3. South Sevier

2A coed show

  1. Duchesne
  2. Beaver
  3. South Sevier

