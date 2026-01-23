1A/2A state cheer: North Summit, Duchesne, Tabiona, Panguitch capture titles

OREM — North Summit continued to clinch its hold as the team to beat among 2A cheer programs in the state.
The Braves clinched a fourth consecutive 2A all-girls state championship at the 1A/2A competitive cheer competition at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
North Summit was a rare repeat champion on a day multiple title streaks came to an end.
Tabiona held off two-time defending champion Rich for the 1A all-girls title, clinching the Tigers' first championship with a win in show and runner-up totals in sideline/timeout dance and sideline/timeout cheer.
Panguitch finished first in show and second in dance and cheer to clinch its first 1A coed championship in four years since the Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport over two-time defending champion Piute.
Duchesne used a first-place finish in show to capture the 2A coed championship over runner-up Beaver, the two-time defending champion.
1A state competitive cheer championships
1A all-girls
- Tabiona
- Rich
- Monticello
1A all-girl sideline/timeout dance
- Rich
- Tabiona
- Monticello
1A all-girl sideline/timeout cheer
- Rich
- Tabiona
- Monticello
1A all-girls show
- Tabiona
- Rich
- Monticello
1A coed
- Panguitch
- Tintic
- Wayne
1A coed sideline/timeout dance
- Piute
- Panguitch
- Wayne
1A coed sideline/timeout cheer
- Tintic
- Panguitch
- Wayne
1A coed show
- Panguitch
- Tintic
- Wayne
2A state competitive cheer championships
2A all-girls
- North Summit
- North Sevier
- Gunnison Valley
2A all-girls sideline/timeout dance
- Rich
- Tabiona
- Monticello
2A all-girls sideline/timeout cheer
- Parowan
- North Summit
- Gunnison Valley
2A all-girls show
- North Summit
- North Sevier
- Gunnison Valley
2A coed
- Duchesne
- Beaver
- South Sevier
2A coed sideline/timeout dance
- Beaver
- Duchesne
- South Sevier
2A coed sideline/timeout cheer
- Beaver
- Duchesne
- South Sevier
2A coed show
- Duchesne
- Beaver
- South Sevier