1A/2A state cheer: North Summit, Duchesne, Tabiona, Panguitch capture titles

OREM — North Summit continued to clinch its hold as the team to beat among 2A cheer programs in the state.

The Braves clinched a fourth consecutive 2A all-girls state championship at the 1A/2A competitive cheer competition at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

North Summit was a rare repeat champion on a day multiple title streaks came to an end.

Tabiona held off two-time defending champion Rich for the 1A all-girls title, clinching the Tigers' first championship with a win in show and runner-up totals in sideline/timeout dance and sideline/timeout cheer.

Panguitch finished first in show and second in dance and cheer to clinch its first 1A coed championship in four years since the Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport over two-time defending champion Piute.

Duchesne used a first-place finish in show to capture the 2A coed championship over runner-up Beaver, the two-time defending champion.

Tabiona competes in the 1A competitive cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

1A state competitive cheer championships

1A all-girls

Tabiona Rich Monticello

1A all-girl sideline/timeout dance

Rich Tabiona Monticello

1A all-girl sideline/timeout cheer

Rich Tabiona Monticello

1A all-girls show

Tabiona Rich Monticello

1A coed

Panguitch celebrates their 1A co-ed competitive cheer first place title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Panguitch Tintic Wayne

1A coed sideline/timeout dance

Piute Panguitch Wayne

1A coed sideline/timeout cheer

Tintic Panguitch Wayne

1A coed show

Panguitch Tintic Wayne

2A state competitive cheer championships

North Summit competes in the 2A cheer state finals at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

2A all-girls

North Summit North Sevier Gunnison Valley

2A all-girls sideline/timeout dance

Rich Tabiona Monticello

2A all-girls sideline/timeout cheer

Parowan North Summit Gunnison Valley

2A all-girls show

North Summit North Sevier Gunnison Valley

2A coed

Duchesne celebrates their 2A co-ed competitive cheer first place state title at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Duchesne Beaver South Sevier

2A coed sideline/timeout dance

Beaver Duchesne South Sevier

2A coed sideline/timeout cheer

Beaver Duchesne South Sevier

2A coed show