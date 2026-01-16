17-year-old dies nearly a month after motorcycle crash in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The family of a 17-year-old critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Saratoga Springs last month says he has died.

William Hyland died Saturday, Jan. 10, after nearly a monthlong battle with injuries in the hospital, according to his obituary. His aunt Jennifer Hyland confirmed his death to KSL.

"Our hearts will never be the same, but we will cherish the life he lived, filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories," the obituary reads.

The crash happened Dec. 11, about 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of Redwood Road and Centennial Boulevard, where a car and motorcycle collided, according to Saratoga Springs police.

William's family said first responders and some witnesses worked to render medical aid at the scene, before he was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Later that evening, police said they were looking to speak with people who may have been in the area during the time of the crash and saw what happened.

As of Friday, Saratoga Springs police spokesperson AnnElise Harrison said the investigation remains ongoing.

Jennifer Hyland said doctors performed numerous surgeries on her nephew; he briefly came out of a coma, but then things took a turn for the worst.

William's family said some of his favorite passions included video games, motorcycles, military, and he had an "immeasurable love for cats."

He had been attending Utah Military Academy in west Lehi and was in the process of joining the Marines, where he hoped to become a pilot like his grandfather, according to family members.

William's family has planned his funeral services for Saturday morning, where the Utah Military Academy will provide an honor guard detail, and the Patriot Guard will escort him to his final resting place.

"Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us as we move forward," William's family wrote in his obituary.

A GoFundMe* was set up to support William's parents as they navigate incurred costs after last month's crash.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.