Pedestrian hit and killed in Sandy DUI crash, police say

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Jan. 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.

 
A 40-year-old man crossing the street in Sandy was hit and killed by a DUI driver Thursday night, police say.

A 40-year-old man crossing the street in Sandy was hit and killed by a DUI driver Thursday night, police say. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SANDY — A 40-year-old man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Sandy.

Joshua Perry was crossing the street in a crosswalk near 1000 E. 11000 South when he was hit. Perry was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition before he died, said Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen.

The driver, Zoe Blankenstein, remained on scene before being arrested and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide, Olsen said.

"So she was DUI. She hit and killed somebody," Olsen said.

This story may be updated.

Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

