Pedestrian hit and killed in Sandy DUI crash, police say

SANDY — A 40-year-old man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Sandy.

Joshua Perry was crossing the street in a crosswalk near 1000 E. 11000 South when he was hit. Perry was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition before he died, said Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen.

The driver, Zoe Blankenstein, remained on scene before being arrested and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide, Olsen said.

"So she was DUI. She hit and killed somebody," Olsen said.

This story may be updated.