Eagle Mountain man, 34, identified as victim of auto-pedestrian crash involving UHP trooper

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 5:46 p.m.

 
Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper last week in Eagle Mountain.

Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper last week in Eagle Mountain. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Save Story

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper last week in Eagle Mountain.

On Tuesday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said Jack Wilcoxon, 34, of Eagle Mountain, died from his injuries in the Jan. 7 crash.

According to an initial press release, the trooper was on duty but "in a nonemergency capacity," according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the officer-involved incident.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mountain Road and Pole Canyon Boulevard. A man and woman were walking in the area when the man was hit and killed by the trooper, according to the sheriff's office. Neither the woman nor the trooper was injured.

The Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is investigating the death, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsUtah County
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  