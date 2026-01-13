Eagle Mountain man, 34, identified as victim of auto-pedestrian crash involving UHP trooper

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper last week in Eagle Mountain.

On Tuesday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said Jack Wilcoxon, 34, of Eagle Mountain, died from his injuries in the Jan. 7 crash.

According to an initial press release, the trooper was on duty but "in a nonemergency capacity," according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the officer-involved incident.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mountain Road and Pole Canyon Boulevard. A man and woman were walking in the area when the man was hit and killed by the trooper, according to the sheriff's office. Neither the woman nor the trooper was injured.

The Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is investigating the death, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.