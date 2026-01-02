12 Utah places that received national historic recognition in 2025

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — 2026 will be a big year for history in Utah and across the U.S.
America 250 will take place with many events throughout the year, while the 250th anniversary of the Domínguez–Escalante expedition, a major exploration of Utah, also takes place in 2026. Utah plans to open its new state museum in the new year, and its capital city will celebrate its 175th birthday, too.
However, 2025 was also a big year in preserving and recognizing history in the state.
A dozen more buildings, districts or other significant sites in Utah were added to the National Register of Historic Places throughout the year. The register, created in 1966, highlights places considered worthy of preservation.
These are the newly added places and the stories they tell:
Burns-Wood House in Farmington
- Location: 231 E. 100 North in Farmington
- Year built: 1861 (Addition in 1871)
- Date added to historic register: March 14
- About: This was one of a handful of historic Farmington homes added to the register in March. It's among the city's oldest remaining homes with "historic integrity" intact, according to the Utah State Historic Preservation Office, and is part of Farmington's "settlement era," from 1847 to 1896.
Canaan Gap Archaeological District
- Location: West of Hildale in Washington County
- Date added to historic register: March 28
- About: Home to many petroglyphs from the native tribes that have lived in Utah for thousands of years.
Clover Ward Meetinghouse
- Location: 630 S. Shambip Road in Rush Valley, Tooele County
- Year built: 1907
- Date added to historic register: July 15
- About: The building originally served as a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, before the ward moved its services to a nearby schoolhouse in 1951, state historians say. It's served other uses since and recently underwent a rehabilitation project to restore its historic look.
Elias and Mary Ann Van Fleet House
- Location: 463 N. 100 East in Farmington
- Year(s) built: Before 1868
- Date added to historic register: March 17
- About: The Van Fleets were both from pioneer families that emigrated to Utah, and their home was part of Farmington's "settlement era."
Henry and Leatha Chaffin House
- Location: 189 N. 100 East in Farmington
- Year built: 1881
- Date added to historic register: March 17
- About: Located in the "heart of Farmington's historical core," the home with its Victorian style is also part of the city's "settlement era."
Jesse Wells and Miriam Smith House
- Location: 93 E. 200 North in Farmington
- Year(s) built: 1855 (Addition in 1890s)
- Date added to historic register: March 17
- About: Originally built in 1855 for Jesse Wells and Miriam Smith, who were among Farmington's first pioneer settlers.
Mountair Acres Subdivision Historic District
- Location: 3000 South to 3150 South, and Highland Drive to Imperial Street in Millcreek
- Year established: 1939
- Date added to historic register: April 1
- About: One of Millcreek's earliest subdivisions, construction began in 1940, a year after it was first platted. The district is now directly east of Millcreek Common and the new heart of the city.
Nettie Gregory Center
- Location: 742 W. South Temple in Salt Lake City
- Year built: 1964
- Date added to historic register: March 17
- About: The center was a pivotal building in the Civil Rights Movement in Salt Lake City. It offered a space for social, political and civic activities for Black residents often banned or "severely restricted" from the premises of other social clubs or community centers at the time it was built, state historians note. It was still in use as a center until about the early 2000s.
Springdale Hilltop Cemetery
- Location: 110 Winderland Lane in Springdale, Washington County
- Year established: 1862
- Date added to historic register: July 15
- About: This was Springdale's first cemetery, established during Utah's pioneer expansion into southwest Utah. Burials took place until 1957, before a new cemetery was established. Less than 100 people were buried here.
Springdale Town Jail
- Location: 60 Winderland Drive in Springdale, Washington County
- Year built: 1935
- Date added to historic register: July 14
- About: Constructed during the Great Depression, the small building is one of many remaining Civilian Conservation Corps artifacts in and around Zion National Park. Springdale, which wouldn't incorporate until 1959, was ultimately deeded the building in 2006.
Toovuhsuhvooch Archaeological District
- Location: Nine Mile Canyon in Carbon County
- Date added to historic register: July 21
- About: Home to many "excellent" examples of the "emergence, fluorescence and demise" of prehistoric agriculture in the region from 400 to 1300 AD, according to state historians.
William H. and Helen Miller House
- Location: 147 N. 100 East in Farmington
- Year built: 1868 (Additions from the 1910s and 1950s)
- Date added to historic register: March 17
- About: Another piece of Farmington's "settlement era," this home features muted Classical style.