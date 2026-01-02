12 Utah places that received national historic recognition in 2025

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — 2026 will be a big year for history in Utah and across the U.S.

America 250 will take place with many events throughout the year, while the 250th anniversary of the Domínguez–Escalante expedition, a major exploration of Utah, also takes place in 2026. Utah plans to open its new state museum in the new year, and its capital city will celebrate its 175th birthday, too.

However, 2025 was also a big year in preserving and recognizing history in the state.

A dozen more buildings, districts or other significant sites in Utah were added to the National Register of Historic Places throughout the year. The register, created in 1966, highlights places considered worthy of preservation.

These are the newly added places and the stories they tell:

Burns-Wood House in Farmington

The Burns–Wood House in Farmington is pictured in 2023. It's one of multiple historical homes added to the historic register in 2025. (Photo: Utah State Historic Preservation Office)

Location: 231 E. 100 North in Farmington

231 E. 100 North in Farmington Year built: 1861 (Addition in 1871)

1861 (Addition in 1871) Date added to historic register: March 14

March 14 About: This was one of a handful of historic Farmington homes added to the register in March. It's among the city's oldest remaining homes with "historic integrity" intact, according to the Utah State Historic Preservation Office, and is part of Farmington's "settlement era," from 1847 to 1896.

Canaan Gap Archaeological District

Some of the Canaan Gap petroglyphs are pictured in Washington County. (Photo: sumikophoto, Adobe Stock)

Location: West of Hildale in Washington County

West of Hildale in Washington County Date added to historic register: March 28

March 28 About: Home to many petroglyphs from the native tribes that have lived in Utah for thousands of years.

Clover Ward Meetinghouse

The historic Clover Ward Meetinghouse is in Tooele County. It was constructed in 1907 and served the area's Latter-day Saint population until the ward relocated to another building in 1951. (Photo: Utah State Historic Preservation Office)

Location: 630 S. Shambip Road in Rush Valley, Tooele County

630 S. Shambip Road in Rush Valley, Tooele County Year built: 1907

1907 Date added to historic register: July 15

July 15 About: The building originally served as a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, before the ward moved its services to a nearby schoolhouse in 1951, state historians say. It's served other uses since and recently underwent a rehabilitation project to restore its historic look.

Elias and Mary Ann Van Fleet House

The Elias and Mary Ann and Van Fleet House is pictured in 2023. The house dates back to before 1868. (Photo: Utah State Historic Preservation Office)

Location: 463 N. 100 East in Farmington

463 N. 100 East in Farmington Year(s) built: Before 1868

Before 1868 Date added to historic register: March 17

March 17 About: The Van Fleets were both from pioneer families that emigrated to Utah, and their home was part of Farmington's "settlement era."

Henry and Leatha Chaffin House

The Henry and Leatha Chaffin House is pictured in 2023. (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)

Location: 189 N. 100 East in Farmington

189 N. 100 East in Farmington Year built: 1881

1881 Date added to historic register: March 17

March 17 About: Located in the "heart of Farmington's historical core," the home with its Victorian style is also part of the city's "settlement era."

Jesse Wells and Miriam Smith House

The Jesse Wells and Miriam Smith House in Farmington is pictured in 2023. (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)

Location: 93 E. 200 North in Farmington

93 E. 200 North in Farmington Year(s) built: 1855 (Addition in 1890s)

1855 (Addition in 1890s) Date added to historic register: March 17

March 17 About: Originally built in 1855 for Jesse Wells and Miriam Smith, who were among Farmington's first pioneer settlers.

Mountair Acres Subdivision Historic District

Mountair Acres Subdivision was one of Millcreek's first subdivisions. Many of its homes were constructed between 1939 and 1948. (Photo: Utah State Historic Preservation Office)

Location: 3000 South to 3150 South, and Highland Drive to Imperial Street in Millcreek

3000 South to 3150 South, and Highland Drive to Imperial Street in Millcreek Year established: 1939

1939 Date added to historic register: April 1

April 1 About: One of Millcreek's earliest subdivisions, construction began in 1940, a year after it was first platted. The district is now directly east of Millcreek Common and the new heart of the city.

Nettie Gregory Center

The Nettie Gregory Center in Salt Lake City is pictured in 2024. It was a key space for social, political and civic activities for Black residents when it was built in the 1960s. (Photo: Utah State Historic Preservation Office)

Location: 742 W. South Temple in Salt Lake City

742 W. South Temple in Salt Lake City Year built: 1964

1964 Date added to historic register: March 17

March 17 About: The center was a pivotal building in the Civil Rights Movement in Salt Lake City. It offered a space for social, political and civic activities for Black residents often banned or "severely restricted" from the premises of other social clubs or community centers at the time it was built, state historians note. It was still in use as a center until about the early 2000s.

Springdale Hilltop Cemetery

Springdale Hilltop Cemetery in Washington County was established in 1862, with burials conducted through 1957 (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)

Location: 110 Winderland Lane in Springdale, Washington County

110 Winderland Lane in Springdale, Washington County Year established: 1862

1862 Date added to historic register: July 15

July 15 About: This was Springdale's first cemetery, established during Utah's pioneer expansion into southwest Utah. Burials took place until 1957, before a new cemetery was established. Less than 100 people were buried here.

Springdale Town Jail

The Springdale Town Jail was constructed in 1935. (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)

Location: 60 Winderland Drive in Springdale, Washington County

60 Winderland Drive in Springdale, Washington County Year built: 1935

1935 Date added to historic register: July 14

July 14 About: Constructed during the Great Depression, the small building is one of many remaining Civilian Conservation Corps artifacts in and around Zion National Park. Springdale, which wouldn't incorporate until 1959, was ultimately deeded the building in 2006.

Toovuhsuhvooch Archaeological District

Ancient artifacts in the Toovuhsuhvooch Archaeological District are pictured in Carbon County. (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)

Location: Nine Mile Canyon in Carbon County

Nine Mile Canyon in Carbon County Date added to historic register: July 21

July 21 About: Home to many "excellent" examples of the "emergence, fluorescence and demise" of prehistoric agriculture in the region from 400 to 1300 AD, according to state historians.

William H. and Helen Miller House

The William H. and Helen Miller House in Farmington is pictured in 2023. (Photo: Utah State Historical Preservation Office)