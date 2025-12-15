Autopsy scheduled in Salt Lake suspicious death investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 10:32 a.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — An autopsy was scheduled for Monday for a man whose death is being called "suspicious" by Salt Lake City police.

About 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to 2131 S. Lincoln Street on a report of a "man down," according to police Sgt. Greg Wilking. A deceased man was found on the east side of a Smith's grocery store between the sidewalk and park strip. As of Monday morning, neither the man's name nor age had been released.

Wilking said the man had "some signs of trauma." But other undisclosed evidence that was discovered led detectives to believe the man did not die of natural causes, he said.

Earlier that morning, witnesses reported hearing a fight and gunshots sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the same area. It was not immediately known if those incidents were related to the man's death.

Detectives believe the man may have lived in a motorhome found near the scene, Wilking said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story may be updated.

