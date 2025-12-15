West Valley standoff ends with shots fired, barricaded man critically wounded

WEST VALLEY CITY — A standoff between West Valley police and a barricaded man ended with an exchange of gunfire and the barricaded man being critically injured on Monday.

SWAT team members had been attempting to negotiate with a man whom they say barricaded himself inside his home after allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. After negotiations failed, the SWAT team attempted to enter the residence by "breaching" the door. As officers entered, the man fired shots and at least one officer returned fire, shooting at least one round, according to West Valley police. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Just after 8 a.m., a woman called West Valley police saying she was involved in a minor traffic collision with another vehicle near 3450 W. 3500 South. But when the woman approached the other driver to exchange information, he pointed a gun at her, according to police.

The woman gave police the license plate number of the other vehicle. When officers went to his residence in the 3600 West block of Oxford Way to talk to him, "he displayed a gun and barricaded himself inside the house," police stated.

The standoff prompted several schools in the area to take precautionary safety measures.

Granger High School, Westlake STEM Jr. High, and Pioneer Elementary School were the schools affected and each enacted "secure protocol" measures, meaning the exterior doors were locked, but classes are contined as usual inside, according to the district. The safety measures were lifted after the shooting.

This story may be updated.