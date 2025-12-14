Salt Lake police investigate suspicious death in Sugar House

By Sicily Stanton for KSL

 
Salt Lake police are investigating the death of a man found early Sunday on Lincoln Street in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City, saying evidence at the scene suggests a fight may have led to the death.

Salt Lake police are investigating the death of a man found early Sunday on Lincoln Street in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City, saying evidence at the scene suggests a fight may have led to the death.

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a man found early Sunday on Lincoln Street in Salt Lake City, saying evidence at the scene suggests the death may not be natural and may have followed a fight.

Officers responded to the Sugar House neighborhood after reports of a verbal altercation around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. A deceased adult male was later found on Lincoln Street.

Police said there were indications "that an altercation might have taken place" that led to the death, Salt Lake police said.

There was also a separate report of shots being fired south of the scene near the Fairmont Park area and police were investigating whether that was related to the suspicious death.

No arrests have been made and no other details were provided.

