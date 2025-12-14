North Ogden man charged with automobile homicide in 2023 West Haven crash

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

OGDEN — A North Ogden man is now facing criminal charges in connection with a Dec. 26, 2023, crash in West Haven that killed a woman.

Yoseph Byron Louhinejadian, 40, was charged in 2nd District Court Friday with automobile homicide and automobile homicide while using a handheld device, second-degree felonies, in connection with the deadly accident.

Louhinejadian crossed "several lanes of traffic" and crashed into a vehicle headed the opposite direction driven by an 18-year-old woman, according to charging documents.

"When asked why the vehicle he was driving veered to the left, defendant said he may have been on the phone or was distracted by something else," the charges state. "Investigation of defendant's phone records show that he was on the phone around the time of the crash."

A subsequent toxicology exam revealed "a measurable amount of methamphetamine" in the man's system, the charges allege.

The crash occurred in the 1750 South block of 1900 West in West Haven about 4:30 p.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol, which initially investigated the crash. Louhinejadian's pickup truck was heading north, and the victim, in a Toyota Sequoia, was headed south. The operator of the Sequoia tried to move right to avoid the Louhinejadian vehicle, but the cars hit head on, and both rolled. The woman died instantly.