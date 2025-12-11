Motorcyclist fled Utah troopers at 145 mph, police say

NEPHI — A 19-year-old man who claimed he was on his way to take a physical fitness test but decided to take a motorcycle ride first was arrested for allegedly going about 145 mph.

The Utah Highway Patrol was notified Wednesday at about 3 p.m. of a motorcycle "going very fast on I-15" near Santaquin.

"At the time of the notification, the sergeant on duty observed the bike pass southbound going at a high speed, weaving in between vehicles," according to a police booking affidavit. "I observed a motorcycle traveling south at what I estimated to be 145 mph. I confirmed the speed using my radar. … The speed was 142 mph in an 80 mph zone."

After the trooper turned on his emergency lights and began to follow, the motorcycle "started to gain more speed and started to weave in between lanes and the shoulder, passing very recklessly," the affidavit states.

The rider exited in Nephi and was spotted by another officer a short time later in Nephi Canyon, going 85 mph.

A motorcycle matching the description of the fleeing bike was next spotted at a gas station in Moroni. Sanpete County sheriff's deputies questioned the rider who claimed that "he was coming from Manti and went to U.S. 6 on to the back roads of Moroni going back," according to the affidavit.

The deputies took a picture of the motorcycle and sent it to the trooper who had attempted to pull the man over. The trooper confirmed it was the same motorcycle, the affidavit says.

"I responded to Moroni, where I took the subject into custody. I asked where he was heading to and mentioned going to the prison for a physical fitness test but decided to do a loop first," the trooper wrote in his affidavit.

Karsyr Childs was booked into the Juab County Jail for investigation of failing to stop for police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and speeding.