A student dies during stabbing at North Carolina high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A stabbing at a central North Carolina high school on Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, authorities said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said officers at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem sought assistance shortly after 11 a.m.

"We responded to an altercation between two students," Kimbrough said at a news conference, adding that "there was a loss of life."

In an email to families and staff, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent Don Phipps said one student died and another was injured.

Kimbrough did not take questions at the news conference, citing the ongoing investigation. No information about potential charges was discussed. Sheriff's office spokesperson Krista Karcher said later that a stabbing had occurred and that the injured person was treated at a hospital and released.

Gov. Josh Stein, in a message on the social platform X, called what happened "shocking and horrible" and said he was praying for all students and their loved ones.

Phipps, who started in his post just last week, said at the news conference that it was the "worst nightmare of any educator. We hurt when our students hurt, and this is the ultimate hurt that we can possibly feel."

North Forsyth High School will be closed on Wednesday, he said, and a crisis team will be in place for staff and students when they return.