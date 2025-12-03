Legend Glasker

Position: WR

Height: 6'2

Weight: 175

High School: Lehi High School

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

  • Three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Three-time All-Region, two-time All-State MVP
  • Totaled 1,457 receiving yards
  • As a senior, marked 676 yards on 37 receptions with nine touchdowns and added 206 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns
  • In 2024 junior season, tallied 781 yards on 37 catches and 11 touchdowns
  • Cousin of current BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker
  • Also recruited by Kansas State, Utah, Cal, Colorado State and Utah State

