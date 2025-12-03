Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Legend Glasker
Position: WR
Height: 6'2
Weight: 175
High School: Lehi High School
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
- Three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Three-time All-Region, two-time All-State MVP
- Totaled 1,457 receiving yards
- As a senior, marked 676 yards on 37 receptions with nine touchdowns and added 206 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns
- In 2024 junior season, tallied 781 yards on 37 catches and 11 touchdowns
- Cousin of current BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker
- Also recruited by Kansas State, Utah, Cal, Colorado State and Utah State
It's official!!— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2025
get to know @LegendGlasker 👉https://t.co/oMy6blHTJNpic.twitter.com/XwH0OYOsYJ
