Ryder Lyons

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 3:44 p.m.

 
Ryder Lyons

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Ryder Lyons

Quarterback

Folsom HS (Folsom, Calif.)

6-2 | 220 pounds

  • ESPN top-50 prospect
  • Four-star quarterback by 247Sports Composite
  • Gatorade California Player of the Year as a junior, when he completed 211 of 310 passes (68.1%) for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns with six interceptions, and ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to an 11-2 record and and a Division I-AA Northern California championship game appearance
  • Older brother Walker plays tight end at USC
  • Also played basketball
  • Also recruited by Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Sacramento State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech and Washington, among others
  • Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Florida (Spanish speaking) before enrolling

Most recent Recruit Central stories

KSL.com Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  