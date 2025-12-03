Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Ryder Lyons
Quarterback
Folsom HS (Folsom, Calif.)
6-2 | 220 pounds
- ESPN top-50 prospect
- Four-star quarterback by 247Sports Composite
- Gatorade California Player of the Year as a junior, when he completed 211 of 310 passes (68.1%) for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns with six interceptions, and ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to an 11-2 record and and a Division I-AA Northern California championship game appearance
- Older brother Walker plays tight end at USC
- Also played basketball
- Also recruited by Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Sacramento State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech and Washington, among others
- Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Florida (Spanish speaking) before enrolling
