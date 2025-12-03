Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Kaue Akana
Position: S
Height: 6'3
Weight: 220
High School: Orem High School
Hometown: Orem, Utah
- A three-star athlete on 247Sports
- After missing three games due to a hamstring injury, senior Akana totaled 587 receiving yards on 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns
- As a junior, in a 12-game season, caught 79 passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver and added 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception on defense
- Polynesian Bowl roster
- Also played soccer
- Cousin is BYU edge Tausili Akana
- Cousin, Keonilei, played volleyball at Texas
- Also recruited by Utah, UCLA, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and Oregon
Welcome to the Family, @akana_kaue 🤙 pic.twitter.com/yhzo4GGVeo— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2025
×