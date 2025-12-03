Kaue Akana

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:52 a.m.

 
Kaue Akana

Kaue Akana

Position: S

Height: 6'3

Weight: 220

High School: Orem High School

Hometown: Orem, Utah

  • A three-star athlete on 247Sports
  • After missing three games due to a hamstring injury, senior Akana totaled 587 receiving yards on 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns
  • As a junior, in a 12-game season, caught 79 passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver and added 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception on defense
  • Polynesian Bowl roster
  • Also played soccer
  • Cousin is BYU edge Tausili Akana
  • Cousin, Keonilei, played volleyball at Texas
  • Also recruited by Utah, UCLA, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and Oregon

