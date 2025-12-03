Terrance Saryon

Terrance Saryon

Terrance Saryon

Position: WR

Height: 5'11

Weight: 175

High School: Evergreen High School

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

  • Three-star recruit by 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8589 on 247Sports
  • Totaled 1,299 receiving yards in high school career, including 818 in junior year
  • 10 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in high school career
  • 7v7 teammate with fellow BYU commit Brock Harris
  • Also recruited by Cal, Colorado State, Illinois, Oregon and Washington
  • Previously committed to Washington

