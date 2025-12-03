Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Terrance Saryon
Position: WR
Height: 5'11
Weight: 175
High School: Evergreen High School
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
- Three-star recruit by 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8589 on 247Sports
- Totaled 1,299 receiving yards in high school career, including 818 in junior year
- 10 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in high school career
- 7v7 teammate with fellow BYU commit Brock Harris
- Also recruited by Cal, Colorado State, Illinois, Oregon and Washington
- Previously committed to Washington
✍🏾🔒 Been locked in #GoCougs 🤙🏾@kalanifsitake@fsitake@BYUfootballpic.twitter.com/aouiUIGNu2— TerranceSaryon⭐️ (@TerranceSaryon) December 3, 2025
