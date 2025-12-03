Lopeti "Juni" Moala

Lopeti "Juni" Moala

Lopeti "Juni" Moala

Position: DL

Height: 6'4

Weight: 255

High School: Orem High School

Hometown: Orem, Utah

  • A four-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.9068 on 247Sports
  • 83 total tackles in senior year
  • 79 tackles in junior year, seven for loss and two interceptions, including a pick six
  • 2-yard touchdown reception in senior year
  • Also recruited by Arizona, Utah, UCLA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and USC

