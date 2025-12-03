Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Lopeti "Juni" Moala
Position: DL
Height: 6'4
Weight: 255
High School: Orem High School
Hometown: Orem, Utah
- A four-star recruit on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.9068 on 247Sports
- 83 total tackles in senior year
- 79 tackles in junior year, seven for loss and two interceptions, including a pick six
- 2-yard touchdown reception in senior year
- Also recruited by Arizona, Utah, UCLA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and USC
Senior year Highlights! 5A State Champs! 🏆 AG2G 🙏— 4⭐️ Lopeti Matai'tini Moala Jr (@LopetiMoala07) November 22, 2025
Solo tackles: 40
Asst: 43
Total tackles: 83
TFL: 32
Sacks: 23
Int: 1
TD rec: 1 @lancereynoldsjr@OremHSFootball@BrandonHuffman@BlairAngulo@VictorUnga@polynesiabowl@Battleborn77584pic.twitter.com/QJzCJZ436H
