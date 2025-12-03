Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Nehemiah Kolone
Position: DE
Height: 6'4
Weight: 265
High School: Stillwater High School
Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Raced track & field for his high school
- As a senior, totaled 57 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks
- Ranks No. 4 in Oklahoma for total sacks
- Also recruited by Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech
Mid-Season, 5 game highlight— Nehemiah Kolone (@MiahKolone) October 8, 2025
24 Tackles
13 TFL
7 Sacks
2 FG Blocks
1 Forced Fumble
Rollin to that gold ball@StwPioneerFB@chadcawood@CoachDA98@BYUfootballpic.twitter.com/U4VEK9yeLZ
