Nehemiah Kolone

Nehemiah Kolone

Nehemiah Kolone

Position: DE

Height: 6'4

Weight: 265

High School: Stillwater High School

Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Raced track & field for his high school
  • As a senior, totaled 57 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks
  • Ranks No. 4 in Oklahoma for total sacks
  • Also recruited by Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech

