Devaughn Eka

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 8:03 a.m.

 
Devaughn Eka

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Devaughn Eka

Position: RB

Height: 5'11

Weight: 190

High School: Lehi High School

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8544 on 247Sports
  • UHSAA All Region Team 2025
  • 3276 total rushing yards over high school career, including 1038 in senior year and 1036 in sophomore year
  • 861 total receiver yards over high school career, including 322 in senior year and 310 in junior year
  • 2025-26 Lehi Varsity Football MVP
  • Member of Region three All-Region team
  • .481 batting average in sophomore year
  • Also recruited by Montana State, Weber State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Sacramento State, Idaho State, Utah State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Most recent Recruit Central stories

KSL.com Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  