Devaughn Eka
Position: RB
Height: 5'11
Weight: 190
High School: Lehi High School
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8544 on 247Sports
- UHSAA All Region Team 2025
- 3276 total rushing yards over high school career, including 1038 in senior year and 1036 in sophomore year
- 861 total receiver yards over high school career, including 322 in senior year and 310 in junior year
- 2025-26 Lehi Varsity Football MVP
- Member of Region three All-Region team
- .481 batting average in sophomore year
- Also recruited by Montana State, Weber State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Sacramento State, Idaho State, Utah State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
