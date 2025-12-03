Braxton Lindsey

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 8:08 a.m.

 
Position: DE

Height: 6'3

Weight: 230

High School: Rogers High School

Hometown: Rogers, Arkansas

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8867 on 247Sports
  • Two-way player at Rogers High School
  • 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches in junior year
  • 28 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in junior year
  • Also recruited by Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, North Texas, SMU, South Florida, TCU, Utah and Wisconsin

