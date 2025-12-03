Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Braxton Lindsey
Position: DE
Height: 6'3
Weight: 230
High School: Rogers High School
Hometown: Rogers, Arkansas
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8867 on 247Sports
- Two-way player at Rogers High School
- 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches in junior year
- 28 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in junior year
- Also recruited by Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, North Texas, SMU, South Florida, TCU, Utah and Wisconsin
