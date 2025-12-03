Sefanaia Alatini

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 8:40 a.m.

 
Sefanaia Alatini

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sefanaia Alatini

Position: S

Height: 6'2

Weight: 199

High School: Saint Francis High School

Hometown: Mountain View, California

  • A three-star athlete on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8678 on 247Sports
  • 103 total tackles while on Varsity
  • 72 tackles in junior year
  • Two interceptions junior year
  • No. 84 ranked California recruit
  • Also recruited by UNLV, Sac State, Arizona and Boise State

Most recent Recruit Central stories

KSL.com Sports

More stories you may be interested in

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  