Sefanaia Alatini
Position: S
Height: 6'2
Weight: 199
High School: Saint Francis High School
Hometown: Mountain View, California
- A three-star athlete on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8678 on 247Sports
- 103 total tackles while on Varsity
- 72 tackles in junior year
- Two interceptions junior year
- No. 84 ranked California recruit
- Also recruited by UNLV, Sac State, Arizona and Boise State
Senior season highlights!! @stfrancis_fb@OTS_Academy@m_taugavau@mmafi_11@BrandonHuffman@PolyPigskin@GReeves23@adamgorney— Sefanaia Alatini (@NaiaAlatini) November 17, 2025
@MohrRecruiting@TheUCReportpic.twitter.com/2q9V8iumz5
