Parker Ord

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:46 a.m.

 
Parker Ord

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Parker Ord

Position: TE

Height: 6'4

Weight: 215

High School: Panther Creek High School

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8678 on 247Sports
  • Also recruited by Oklahoma State, Utah, Arizona, Georgia Tech, North Texas, Pitt, Tulane, West Virginia and Utah State
  • 1512 total receiving yards in high school career, including 644 in senior year
  • 188 total receiving touchdowns in high school career
  • 25 total tackles in senior year, including 5 sacks

Most recent Recruit Central stories

KSL.com Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  