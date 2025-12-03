Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Parker Ord
Position: TE
Height: 6'4
Weight: 215
High School: Panther Creek High School
Hometown: Frisco, Texas
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8678 on 247Sports
- Also recruited by Oklahoma State, Utah, Arizona, Georgia Tech, North Texas, Pitt, Tulane, West Virginia and Utah State
- 1512 total receiving yards in high school career, including 644 in senior year
- 188 total receiving touchdowns in high school career
- 25 total tackles in senior year, including 5 sacks
Welcome to the Family, @ParkerOrd5 🤙 pic.twitter.com/6O5SitG3tn— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2025
