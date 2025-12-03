Justice Brathwaite

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:54 a.m.

 
Position: CB

Height: 6'1

Weight: 190

High School: Higley High School

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

  • Three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Also recruited by California, UTEP, Arizona State, and Iowa State
  • In three high school seasons (36 games) he recorded ten interceptions, 119 total tackles, and six tackles for a loss
  • Ran track and field in high school

