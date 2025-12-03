Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Justice Brathwaite
Position: CB
Height: 6'1
Weight: 190
High School: Higley High School
Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona
- Three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Also recruited by California, UTEP, Arizona State, and Iowa State
- In three high school seasons (36 games) he recorded ten interceptions, 119 total tackles, and six tackles for a loss
- Ran track and field in high school
100% committed #AGTG Thank you @BYUfootball can't wait to continue the legacy!— Justice Brathwaite 3⭐️DB (@Justice29B) December 11, 2024
@HIGLEYFOOTBALL@JUSTCHILLY@jernarogilford@kalanifsitake@oliver3j@COYjuniorB@BlairAngulo@BrandonHuffman@SARMI1129@NickBauer7BYU@theyoungking21pic.twitter.com/su4QC2hZxD
×