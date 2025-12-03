Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Ty Goettsche
Tight end
Cherry Creek HS (Englewood, Colo.)
6-6 | 225 pounds
- No. 1-rated recruit in Colorado, No. 9 tight end in the country by 247Sports
- Four star prospect by 247Sports Composite
- Caught 24 passes for 505 yards and nine touchdowns
- Also played basketball and ran track and field
- Also recruited by Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among others
Full Season Highlights @CCNextLevelFB@CreekFB@jack_reinheimer@BYU_CoachJustin@BYUfootball@CUBuffsFootball@CoachJake92pic.twitter.com/Z0McDXI538— Ty Goettsche (@TyGoettsche) December 30, 2024
Welcome to the Family, @TyGoettsche 🤙 pic.twitter.com/hmMpD6rFld— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2025
