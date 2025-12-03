Ty Goettsche

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:49 a.m.

 
Ty Goettsche

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Ty Goettsche

Tight end

Cherry Creek HS (Englewood, Colo.)

6-6 | 225 pounds

  • No. 1-rated recruit in Colorado, No. 9 tight end in the country by 247Sports
  • Four star prospect by 247Sports Composite
  • Caught 24 passes for 505 yards and nine touchdowns
  • Also played basketball and ran track and field
  • Also recruited by Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among others

Most recent Recruit Central stories

KSL.com Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  