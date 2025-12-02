Man driving wrong way on I-15 was 3 times over legal alcohol limit, troopers say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man was arrested after the Utah Highway Patrol says he was driving the wrong way on I-15 early Saturday.

Jeremy Meepuhkweyehguht Navanick was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, entering the highway going the wrong way, having an open container in a vehicle on the highway, being an alcohol-restricted driver and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

About 3:53 a.m. Saturday, a UHP trooper was traveling east on 600 South near 450 West when the trooper observed Navanick going in the same direction but then "suddenly" make a U-turn and going the wrong way on 600 South, a police booking affidavit states.

As Navanick was traveling west in the eastbound lanes, he was stopped by the trooper who noticed he was "inside fumbling with paperwork before he rolled down the window," according to the affidavit.

Once Navanick's windows were rolled down, the trooper reported smelling a strong odor of an alcohol from the vehicle.

"Navanick had lax facial features, red bloodshot glassy/glazed eyes, droopy eyelids and slurred speech," the affidavit states, adding that Navanick had trouble walking or standing still once he was out of the vehicle.

Police said Navanick was given a preliminary breath test and had a 0.184 percent blood-alcohol level, which is over three times the legal limit, the affidavit alleges.

During a search of his vehicle, police located an open beer can that had spilled on the passenger floorboard, the affidavit states, and while checking Navanick's records, troopers also discovered he had a suspended driver's license and was alcohol restricted from a prior DUI arrest.

At the time of Navanick's arrest, I-15 was shut down due to an earlier wrong-way crash that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

No formal charges have been filed in the case as of Monday.