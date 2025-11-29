2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Salt Lake City; driver arrested for investigation of DUI

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 29, 2025 at 7:53 a.m.

 
Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on I-15 early Saturday.

Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on I-15 early Saturday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on I-15 early Saturday.

A vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes on I-15 starting around 600 South when it crashed into another car around 1900 South, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva said. The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle received injuries not considered to be life threatening, but the two occupants of the other car were killed, Silva said. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, Silva added.

As of 8 a.m., northbound I-15 near the I-80 interchange is closed, including on-ramps. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto a collector ramp.

This story will be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  