2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Salt Lake City; driver arrested for investigation of DUI

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on I-15 early Saturday.

A vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes on I-15 starting around 600 South when it crashed into another car around 1900 South, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva said. The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle received injuries not considered to be life threatening, but the two occupants of the other car were killed, Silva said. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, Silva added.

As of 8 a.m., northbound I-15 near the I-80 interchange is closed, including on-ramps. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto a collector ramp.

