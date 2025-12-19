Utah inmate pleads guilty to assault while incarcerated; second prisoner faces federal charges

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

GUNNISON — An inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault for an attack that occurred while he was incarcerated, while another inmate involved now faces federal charges of attempted murder.

Macen Lucas Loutensock, 21, Jeffrey Montoya, 25, and Phillip Ray Cordova, 21, were each charged in March in Sanpete County's 6th District Court with attempted murder, a second-degree felony, on the accusation that they attacked another inmate.

The attack happened on Nov. 8, 2024, about 6:45 a.m., in the day room of the prison, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. Responding corrections officers used pepper spray to get the three inmates to comply with their demands to stop.

According to the charges, each of the men could face enhanced penalties as the crime was committed "for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang."

On Dec. 10, Montoya pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault by a prisoner, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison and ordered to be transferred to the Utah State Prison. The sentence will be served concurrently with his term of zero to five years for violating a protective order, misdemeanor assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Cordova's case is ongoing with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28.

Loutensock had his attempted murder charge dismissed in November as the Sanpete County Attorney's Office was notified of federal charges filed against him, according to court documents.

A federal indictment charged Loutensock with three violent crimes in aid of racketeering: assault resulting in serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

The indictment states Loutensock "slashed and stabbed" another inmate with a razor-blade knife and punched, kicked and stomped on the head of the victim, resulting in serious injury. The actions were done "for the purpose of maintaining and increasing position in Florencia," a criminal street gang that is "engaged in racketeering activity," the indictment states.

The federal case is ongoing, and Loutensock's next hearing will be on Jan. 16.