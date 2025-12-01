Davis County reports its first case of measles; state's total remains at 102

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

FARMINGTON — Health officials in Davis County are reporting the county's first measles case.

The department said on Monday "an adult resident of the county" had become infected. The health department said it became aware of the infection "over the weekend," and began looking into where the resident may have visited.

The resident visited three different locations, the department said, and warned that anyone at the following locations at the indicated times may have been exposed to the virus:

Kid Zone, 340 W. Antelope Drive, in Clearfield on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd Street, in Ogden on Nov. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 745 W. Hill Field Road, in Layton on Nov 26 from 6:20 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, and anyone at these locations during the aforementioned times may have been exposed, even without direct contact with the resident, the health department said.

Sarah Willardson, the department's communicable disease and epidemiology division director, said the illness can be prevented with the MMR vaccine.

"Being fully vaccinated against measles does more than just protect the person who receives the vaccination; it also protects their family and friends, including children who may be too young to be vaccinated, and it helps limit the spread of disease in the community, " she said in a statement.

The department urges anyone who believes they may have measles or has been exposed to someone with measles to stay home and call their health care provider before seeking care so the provider can prevent exposure to others.

The infection marks the first case of measles in Davis County, though the state of Utah has reported 102 confirmed cases of measles as of Monday.