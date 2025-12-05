Layton man dies weeks after being hit by car in Idaho

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 5, 2025 at 4:02 p.m.

 
An 80-year-old man from Layton has died more than two weeks after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in southern Idaho.

An 80-year-old man from Layton has died more than two weeks after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in southern Idaho. (Idaho State Police)

Save Story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Layton man has died more than two weeks after he was struck by a car while crossing the road near a southern Idaho intersection, the Idaho State Police announced Friday.

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, police said the 80-year-old Layton man, whom they did not identify, was in the roadway when he was hit by a driver in a Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Blue Lakes Boulevard near North College Road in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Layton man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

He died on Monday, more than two weeks after the crash, the department said in a statement.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

IdahoUtahPolice & CourtsDavis County
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  