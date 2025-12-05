Layton man dies weeks after being hit by car in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Layton man has died more than two weeks after he was struck by a car while crossing the road near a southern Idaho intersection, the Idaho State Police announced Friday.

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, police said the 80-year-old Layton man, whom they did not identify, was in the roadway when he was hit by a driver in a Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Blue Lakes Boulevard near North College Road in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Layton man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

He died on Monday, more than two weeks after the crash, the department said in a statement.