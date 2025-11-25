Measles confirmed in 8 students at Wasatch High; Utah's total eclipses 100 infections

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HEBER CITY — Eight cases of measles have been reported among Wasatch High School students, health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Wasatch County Health Department initially announced on Monday there were five people with measles in the county — all of whom are Wasatch High School students — but they suspected two others may also be infected as they were awaiting test results.

Those two suspected cases, along with a third, all came back positive the next day.

"This brings Wasatch County's total confirmed cases to eight," department spokesperson Lana North said in a statement on Tuesday. "The three new cases are all unvaccinated Wasatch County high school students."

The health department suspects that people inside the high school during its normal hours may have been exposed to the virus on Nov. 14, 17 and 18, and at a school play on Nov. 15.

"A letter with notification and guidance was sent to Wasatch High School families to inform them of the situation," a press release issued by the health department reads.

Jonelle Fitzgerald, the health department's director, said a wastewater test taken on Nov. 6 showed the presence of the virus within the community, "and with cases existing in other parts of the state, we weren't surprised to see cases here."

The recent rise in cases in Wasatch County comes as the state's total number of cases hits triple digits.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services data dashboard shows 102 measles infections across the state.

The Southwest Utah Health District leads the state's infections with 74 measles cases, followed by Utah County, with nine cases, and Wasatch County's eight infections.

Twenty-four people have been diagnosed with measles over the last three weeks, the dashboard reports.

As a major holiday marks a time for gatherings among family and loved ones, health officials warn that measles is highly contagious and spreads easily.

Measles symptoms, which typically appear within one to three weeks after exposure, can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that starts on the face and spreads downward

The Wasatch County Health Department said it advises anyone experiencing symptoms to call their health care provider immediately, especially those who are unvaccinated or who have been exposed to a known case.

Health officials encourage residents to get both doses of the MMR vaccine, as they say it is 97% effective in preventing the illness.