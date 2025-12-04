Utah Christmas lights map 2025 is live: Submit your display

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

December is here, and that means it's time for one of our favorite KSL traditions: celebrating the most festive Utah Christmas lights, neighborhood decorations and holiday events across the state.

The KSL 2025 Utah Christmas lights and holiday events map is officially live, and now we need your help filling it with the best displays across the state. Whether your home shines with thousands of bulbs or your street features a long-loved neighborhood tradition, we want to feature it. (With permission from the homeowners, of course).

Help us build Utah's brightest holiday map — your submissions make this statewide guide possible for families across Utah.

Explore the 2025 Utah Christmas lights and events map

New displays are added regularly — check back often to see what's lighting up Utah.

The map is also available here.

Submit your Christmas lights display Want your home or neighborhood featured on the KSL Christmas Lights Map? Email your display to holidaydisplays@ksl.com. Include the following: Full address

At least one photo of the display (night shots preferred for clarity)

Any special notes: music-synced lights, walk-through details, hours, FM station, themes, etc.

Optional: Include a name for your display; we may use it as part of your listing Submission guidelines: Only submit your own decorations or obtain permission from the property owner. Displays will be reviewed and added throughout December.

Early submissions help more visitors find your display.

What kind of Utah Christmas light displays are we looking for?

We welcome all types of holiday displays across Utah, big or small.

This includes:

Fully decorated homes

Synchronized musical Christmas light shows

Neighborhood or cul-de-sac displays

Walk-through light experiences

Nativity scenes

Large inflatables and themed characters

Animated or color-changing displays

DIY or handmade light creations

Community Christmas light shows and holiday events

If it spreads holiday cheer, we want to help people discover it.

Tips for submitting a great display

Help your home shine on the map:

Take photos after dark for the best visibility.

Capture the entire house or the main feature of your display.

Mention if the lights sync to a radio station or playlist.

Include details about unique elements or homemade pieces.

Note whether the display is walk-through, drive-by, or both.

Frequently asked questions

Where can I find the best Christmas lights in Utah in 2025?

The KSL Christmas lights map highlights popular displays across Utah, including neighborhood homes, community shows and large attractions.

How do I submit my Christmas light display to KSL?

Email your address, photos and details to holidaydisplays@ksl.com. New displays will be added throughout December.

Do I need to pay to get my house on the KSL Christmas Lights Map?

No. Submitting a display to the KSL Christmas lights map is entirely free.

How often is the Utah Christmas Lights Map updated?

Updates happen regularly as new submissions come in.

Can I submit someone else's Christmas light display?

Yes — but please first get the homeowner's permission.

Does the map include Utah holiday events, too?

Yes! Tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, parades and other festive events may be added as they are submitted.

Are there free Christmas light displays in Utah?

Absolutely. Many of the most popular Utah Christmas light displays on the map are free for families to visit.