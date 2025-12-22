Barry Manilow reveals he has lung cancer

LOS ANGELES — Barry Manilow is rescheduling his January arena concerts due to an update regarding his health.

The 82-year-old beloved singer posted a statement on social media on Monday, in which he shared that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," he wrote. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

Noting that it was "pure luck (and a great doctor)" that enabled the early detection, Manilow wrote that he will soon be going into surgery, now that his "Christmas A Gift of Love" concerts are done.

According to a press release, Manilow will undergo surgery in late December. "Following surgery doctors have prescribed a month of recovery."

"The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," Manilow added in his social media statement. "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Regarding the necessity to reschedule his January concerts while he recovers, Manilow wrote, "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans."

"Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around," he wrote.

Manilow wished his followers a happy holiday and encouraged them to get checked out "if you have even the slightest symptom."

The post also included the new concert dates which will be held February through April.