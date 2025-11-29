Several people injured after shooting in Stockton, California, authorities say

By Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 29, 2025 at 8:41 p.m.

 
Several people were injured in a shooting incident in Stockton, Calif., authorities said Saturday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Several people were injured in a shooting incident in Stockton, authorities said Saturday night.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating and several victims were taken to hospitals. Authorities provided no further details or information about the condition of the victims.

Officials said the area remained an active scene, and investigators were working to gather additional information.

This story will be updated.

