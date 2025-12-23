Centerville man sentenced for attempted obstruction in deadly Weber County shooting case

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OGDEN — A Centerville man has been sentenced to jail time served for attempted obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation into the Aug. 31 shooting in western Weber County that left a man dead.

Eli Keddington, 20, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 in 2nd District Court in Ogden to attempted obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, and Judge Catherine Conklin sentenced him last week to time he had already served in the Weber County Jail in the case, 94 days. The judge also sentenced him to a term of zero to five years in prison, but suspended the term and placed him on probation for three years.

The attempted obstruction charge had been reduced from obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, as part of a plea agreement.

Keddington was charged in connection with the investigation into the Aug. 31 shooting incident at a clandestine street-racing competition on 9350 West near 900 South that left a man dead and two others injured. During the August incident, multiple people fired weapons in response to an altercation at the event, which occurred in a remote area of the county.

Jesus Cuadras Garcia of Ogden was struck in the head by a bullet and later died, and a man and a young girl, Cuadras' daughter, were injured.

Weber County sheriff's investigators identified Keddington as "an associate" of several suspects in the case and interviewed him on Sept. 16. During the interview, Keddington said he had not discussed the incident with anyone and that he was unaware of any of the details of what happened, according to his plea deal.

However, his phone had been seized in response to a search warrant, "and during a review of Eli's phone, evidence was found that he deleted multiple text messages in which he discussed the details of the shooting with another individual," the plea agreement says.

Three others are charged with murder, among other things, in the Aug. 31 incident, including Michael Robles Gaisbauer, 19, and Christian Ruiz, 18. Robles' next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, while Ruiz is to next appear in court on Jan. 6. Ruiz was 17 when the incident occurred, but he's being tried as an adult.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old, is also charged with murder in the matter, and Weber County prosecutors plan to try him as an adult.