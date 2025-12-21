Driver accused of shooting at another vehicle

A Taylorsville man was charged in a road rage investigation on Friday.

A Taylorsville man was charged in a road rage investigation on Friday. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver is accused of shooting at another car during a road rage confrontation.

George Edward Mahone, 68, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault and two counts of discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies.

On Dec. 12, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a road rage incident at 2700 S. Bangerter Highway.

One of the first arriving troopers "could see several holes which were visible on the vehicle and the impacts appeared consistent with bullet impacts. The individuals explained that they had been shot near 3800 West California Avenue," according to charging documents.

The victim said a driver in a black Mercedes followed his Ford SUV from the Bangerter Highway. While troopers were investigating the scene, Mahone called police to report he was involved in a shooting, the charges state.

"Mahone stated that the individual in the other vehicle that stopped next to him reached down to the center console. Mahone could see about 6 inches of a gun that the driver had pulled out. Mahone stated that he was next to the vehicle when a couple of shots went off, and Mahone followed the vehicle. Mahone stated he had his own gun and followed the vehicle, and 'I let off a couple of rounds at him,'" according to the charges.

Troopers say one of the rounds "passed through the gap in between the partially rolled down passenger side window and struck the windshield as it passed through and exited the windshield of the Ford SUV," the charges state.

Additional information about the alleged road rage incident was not immediately available.

