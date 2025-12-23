Motorcyclist killed in crash in Taylorsville Monday night, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed, and two teenagers were injured in a crash late Monday.

The crash occurred about 11:17 p.m. at 2244 W. 5400 South. A car was traveling east on 5400 South when it crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming motorcycle, according to Taylorsville Police Lt. Aaron Cheshire. The car then struck a power pole, ejecting a 17-year-old passenger and pinning the 17-year-old driver inside.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating whether alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to Cheshire. Officials have not released the names of those involved. More information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly reported the crash happened Tuesday night instead of Monday night.