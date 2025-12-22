Missing couple found dead near Logan River, police say

Logan police say they have found the bodies of a couple who were reported missing on Sunday after relatives found a concerning typewritten note.

LOGAN — Logan police said Monday they have found the bodies of a couple who were reported missing on Sunday after relatives found a concerning typewritten note.

Around 9:45 a.m., Monday, the Cache County Sheriff's Office was alerted that hunters had discovered two deceased individuals about five miles west of Logan.

Garrett and Meredith Dutcher, 41 and 42, were reported missing by family members who discovered a typed note, Logan police said in a post on Facebook.

"The note provided instructions on what to do with their property and vehicle left at home," police said. "It is believed that the Dutchers may have left their residence on foot."

Police later said they received a report of a man and woman who were found dead near the Logan River in unincorporated Cache County. The individuals were identified as Garrett and Meredith Dutcher.

Their bodies will be transported to the state medical examiner's office to determine cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Police did not provide any other information about the couple and said their deaths were being investigated by the sheriff's office. Its investigators will work with Logan police and families of the deceased to gather details related to the missing person report and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

"Our hearts are with the couple's family and friends during this tragic time of loss," police said.

This story may be updated.

