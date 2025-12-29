Have You Seen This? Beach wedding gets unexpected visit from Batman

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE BEACH — Getting married in a public place is always risky because you simply can't control what's going on around you. I was at a beach wedding on Cape Cod years ago when a guy walked past the ceremony with a very large dog. The bride and groom were tenderly exchanging their vows when the dog suddenly bolted right at them. They jumped out of the way as the dog sprinted through the attendees and went straight for the steak that the caterers were setting out on the dinner tables.

It was a disastrous scene that reminded me that tying the knot near public thoroughfares can be unnecessarily stressful. Better to do it indoors, where wild weather and hungry pets can't spoil the event.

Check out the bizarre scene that unfolded in this recent wedding video:

If the couple had only consulted with me, I would've told them not to get married on a public beach. But they were lured to the sand by the siren's call of barefoot vows and stunning sunsets.

Things were probably going swimmingly until a fellow in a Batman costume emerged from the surf. Is he part of an elaborate gag? A local resident who enjoys ruining wedding photos?

We may never know the circumstances, but there's no doubt that this Batman encounter ranks high on the list of weirdest things I've ever seen at a wedding.

Have You Seen This?