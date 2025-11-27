Woman gives birth to Thanksgiving baby on I-15

MURRAY — This year will be a Thanksgiving to remember for one Utah family, after a woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl on the shoulder of I-15 in Murray Thursday afternoon.

Transportation officials said a "medical incident" blocked the right lane of the northbound exit ramp near 5300 South just after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said a baby girl was born on the shoulder of the freeway.

"Mom and baby are being transported to the hospital now," he said.

The woman had already delivered the baby by the time troopers arrived, Alexander said, and more information was not immediately available.