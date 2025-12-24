Man arrested with homemade bombs after making antisemitic threats, police say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

OGDEN — Police found multiple homemade bombs and an assault rifle in the home of an Ogden man they say made antisemitic threats online.

Skyler Rose, 21, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Weber County Jail Wednesday morning for suspicion of several felonies, including manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction, threat of terrorism and prohibited conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they received information that Rose was making antisemitic threats on X, including one that states: "I wanna blow up a synagogue," according to a police booking affidavit.

Family members allowed police to search the home, where they found a partially completed pipe bomb in Rose's bedroom and a glass container they later confirmed to be marijuana, per the arrest report. A further search revealed six additional bombs.

"At this time, the bombs appear to be completed and operational," the affidavit states. "In Skyler's bedroom, an assault rifle was located."

Rose was arrested for suspicion of seven counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, a first-degree felony; threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony; prohibited conduct with a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

"Based on the numerous antisemitic statements posted and the location of several weapons of mass destruction as well as a firearm, there is substantial reason to believe that this individual poses a danger to the community," the arrest report states.

Citing "substantial evidence to support the charge," 2nd District Judge Matthew Hansen on Wednesday ordered Rose be held without bail.