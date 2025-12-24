Woman killed in crash on northbound Legacy Highway in Davis County

By Sicily Stanton for KSL | UPDATED - Dec. 24, 2025 at 7:55 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 24, 2025 at 7:27 a.m.

 
Northbound Legacy Highway near 500 South in Davis County was closed early Wednesday as Utah Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash that authorities say may have been a suicide.

Northbound Legacy Highway near 500 South in Davis County was closed early Wednesday as Utah Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash that authorities say may have been a suicide. (John Roman, Alamy)

BOUNTIFUL — Northbound Legacy Highway near 500 South in Davis County was closed early Wednesday as Utah Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash.

A woman in her mid-30s was hit and killed on the highway, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes while investigators worked at the scene. Traffic was diverted to the northbound Interstate 215, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Mike Alexander with UHP said the death is being investigated as a suicide. He said the crash involved the woman, who was walking on the freeway, and the vehicle that hit her.

UHP first announced the closure shortly before 4 a.m. and said it was expected to remain in place until about 7 a.m. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

This story may be updated.

Sicily Stanton
