Provo's Ford's Locker meat processing business faces uncertain future after devastating fire

PROVO — The family owners of a meat processing business in Provo are speaking out after a recent fire ravaged their building.

Ford's Locker was one of two businesses at the corner of 500 West and 800 North that erupted in flames early on Dec. 16.

According to Provo Fire and Rescue, the fire started at Ford's Locker, but a cause has yet to be determined.

The fire also impacted NovaInk, which sits next door.

The family-owned meat processing company took to its Facebook page on Monday to thank community members who have reached out with compassion and empathy following the fire.

"The outpouring of love, prayers, messages, and support from this community has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for it. Our hearts are heavy, but the kindness we've felt has meant more than we can put into words," the Facebook post reads.

However, the business owners shared that the location is a total loss as a result of the fire, and meat that was taken to them by customers to be processed was also lost.

"We understand how personal and heartbreaking that is for so many families, and we share in that grief. Right now, there is a great deal of uncertainty as we work through the investigation and insurance process, and we do not currently have a timeline for what the next steps will look like," owners of Ford's Locker wrote.

The business has been around for more than 80 years. Longtime customers who spoke with KSL in the aftermath of the fire shared their sadness from seeing charred rubble left behind.

"I'm really, really hoping they can rebuild, because they're going to really be missed by a lot of people if not," said Jennifer Riding, a Ford's Locker customer.

While the future is uncertain at this point for the Provo meat processing business, its owners encouraged customers to visit its sister company, Clear Creek Pet Products in Spanish Fork, which is still operating and carries some of the dog treat items that were previously available at Ford's.

"This will be a long and difficult road for us. We kindly ask for patience and understanding as we take things one step at a time. At this moment, we don't have answers to many of the questions being asked, but we promise to share updates as soon as we are able," owners wrote in the Facebook post.

Customers are being asked to follow their social media page for updated information regarding the meat processing store.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support during one of the hardest moments our family and business have ever faced," the Facebook post reads.